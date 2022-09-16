Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Pi Financial

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Pi Financial from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of BRC stock opened at C$0.48 on Monday. Blackrock Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$84.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

