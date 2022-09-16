BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Trading 0.2% Higher

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.11 and last traded at $44.00. 7,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 64,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,397,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,320,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,751,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.