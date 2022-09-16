Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BGB opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 110.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

