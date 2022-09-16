BMO Capital Markets Increases Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$160.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRI stock opened at C$147.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$119.23 and a 1-year high of C$156.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.87. The firm has a market cap of C$71.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.3194185 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total value of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total value of C$6,930,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,250.02.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

