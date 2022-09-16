BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of -179.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

