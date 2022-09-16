Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

