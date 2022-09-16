Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. 72,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,551. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

