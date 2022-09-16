Boltwood Capital Management Sells 195 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.61. 35,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,108. The stock has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.86. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.45.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.