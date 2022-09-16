Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 44,383 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 118,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 254,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 125,971 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,572. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

