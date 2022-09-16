Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel Sells 200 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $80.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,876.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,914.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,045.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

