Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $78,224.80 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Booking Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $80.32 on Friday, hitting $1,876.45. The stock had a trading volume of 790,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,914.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2,045.39. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Booking by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

