Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Boosted by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $97.81 on Friday, reaching $1,858.96. 17,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,427. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,914.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,045.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.77 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

