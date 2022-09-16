Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,902.62 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,914.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,045.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

