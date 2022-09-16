Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Borr Drilling stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $643.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.62. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

