Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 120.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.