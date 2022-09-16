BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$252.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.43 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.08 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BOX by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 440,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 222,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BOX by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 141,339 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

