BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Acquires £369.82 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £369.82 ($446.86).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Monday, July 11th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 98 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £379.26 ($458.26).

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 456.55 ($5.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 418.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 403.96. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 296.94 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The firm has a market cap of £85.73 billion and a PE ratio of -6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

BP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.