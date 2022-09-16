BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 4.1%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.00 and last traded at C$29.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.25.

BQE Water Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.22 million and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Get BQE Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Stein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,986 shares in the company, valued at C$3,749,580.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.