Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Shares Up 63.6%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 63.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 616,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 163,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Braveheart Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

