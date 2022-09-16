Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the August 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BREZ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 40.5% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth $215,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BREZ traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,811. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

