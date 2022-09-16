British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About British American Tobacco

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

