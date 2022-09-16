Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 830 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 7.82 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($11.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 825.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 818.53.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 53 shares of company stock valued at $43,944.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

