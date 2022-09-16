Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $500.14 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.