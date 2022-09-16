Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.11

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 2621818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $849.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.