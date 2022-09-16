Brokerages Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT at $12.75

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOOD. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,423,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 942.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 62,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

