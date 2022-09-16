Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Sells 175 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.