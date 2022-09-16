Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,544,000 after buying an additional 98,905 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,845,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

