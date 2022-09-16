BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of CAD11.30-11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +26-31% to ~CAD9.64-10.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.59 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $69.02. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $99.05.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 388.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

