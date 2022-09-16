BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.53.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 388.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.92.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRP by 58.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.