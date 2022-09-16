BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 388.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BRP Trading Down 3.6 %

DOOO stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. 83,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,195. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.70.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 512.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 187,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BRP by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BRP by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

