Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.47

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.47 and last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 19393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Bruker Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bruker by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after buying an additional 467,064 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after buying an additional 316,534 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

