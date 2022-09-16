BTIG Research Trims NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Target Price to $23.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTST. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NTST stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.21 million, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.