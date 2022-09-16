Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bunzl Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 81,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BZLFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

