Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of BURBY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4234 dividend. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Burberry Group

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.55) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13) in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,927.25.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

