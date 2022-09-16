Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.35. 33,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,892. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $314.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

