Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,802 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $10,251,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.68. The company had a trading volume of 190,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.