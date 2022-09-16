Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.9% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $309,618,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,862,000 after buying an additional 1,688,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Shares of MCHP remained flat at $64.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

