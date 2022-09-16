Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 7,142 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $46.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,784. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

