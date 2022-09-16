Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $747,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9,793.8% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

