BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Down 39.2% in August

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BYTS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of BYTE Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 4,530.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

