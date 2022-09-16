Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Cadeler A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CADLF opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $4.09.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.
