Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Shares of CPB opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last 90 days. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

