Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $750.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REGN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $708.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,095. The company has a 50-day moving average of $616.00 and a 200-day moving average of $638.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

