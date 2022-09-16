Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,275.86

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,275.86 ($27.50) and traded as low as GBX 2,091 ($25.27). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,091 ($25.27), with a volume of 387 shares traded.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,274.02. The stock has a market cap of £432.66 million and a PE ratio of 257.63.

About Canadian General Investments

(Get Rating)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.