Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

