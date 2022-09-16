Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after acquiring an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

