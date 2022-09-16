Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as low as C$9.85. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

