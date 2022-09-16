Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $253.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

