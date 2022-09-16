Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 791.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 97,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,883,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.