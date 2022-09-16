Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.51 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,678 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

